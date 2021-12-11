Introverts Retreat is a monthly subscription box for introverts to relax and recharge

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham speaks with Sheren, a freelance writer and former medical reporter who decided it was time to work for herself and by herself, and created a business that tripled during the pandemic. Introverts Retreat is a monthly subscription box with introvert-friendly goodies including books, treats, beverages, candles and bath salts with fun messaging such as “Go Big and Stay Home” and “My Favorite Hobby is Avoiding People.”

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts!

