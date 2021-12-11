Introverts Retreat is a monthly subscription box for introverts to relax and recharge

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham speaks with Sheren, a freelance writer and former medical reporter who decided it was time to work for herself and by herself, and created a business that tripled during the pandemic. Introverts Retreat is a monthly subscription box with introvert-friendly goodies including books, treats, beverages, candles and bath salts with fun messaging such as “Go Big and Stay Home” and “My Favorite Hobby is Avoiding People.”
