Dr. Ngozi Ezike on the pandemic, her role, and how she recharges

Hush Loudly
Posted: / Updated:

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham recently spoke with Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, about how she continues to serve and lead. Gain an understanding about monoclonal antibodies and get the latest on the pandemic. Also, listen in to hear about how the state’s ‘top doc’ recharges. For more information about Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19, updates, visit here.

