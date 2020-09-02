HushLoudy: Staying connected through the eyes of a seasoned leader and extrovert, Sandy Matthews

Accomplished extrovert Sandy Matthews joins HushLoudly host Jeri Bingham. Hear as Sandy shares her personality and leadership style as well as interactions at work, and in social situations with celebrities, dignitaries and meeting new people.

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts…