HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham speaks with Susan Cain, author of the instant #1 New York Times Bestseller Bittersweet: How sorrow and longing make us whole. Susan Cain pulls back the veil on America’s culture of positivity, inherited grief, joy, sorrow, moving from bitter to sweet and more. Listen in as the two introverted friends catch up and delve deeper into these topics that are extremely relevant for all, especially today. For more information on the book, the author and all things Susan Cain, be sure to check out www.susancain.net

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts!