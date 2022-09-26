Listen in and learn from Peter Vogt’s analogies for introversion, from a cup of water to your personal iOS system, interesting ways to think about and better understand being introverted. For more information on Peter and his work go to https://www.introvertinsights.com/
HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham speaks with Peter Vogt, author of the Introvert Manifesto and Introvert Insights
by: Dane Neal
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)