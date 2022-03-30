Keni Dominguez

Keni Dominguez, People Ops Strategist, Career Coach and contributor to HushLoudly podcasts and panels, interviews podcaster Jeri Bingham on the impetus behind the HushLoudly brand, her mission to redefine the word introversion, and some of the research that supports her dissertation topic that focuses on introverts and leadership. Listen to this episode in honor of Women’s History Month 2022.

Celebrating the incredible world of Introverts!