HushLoudly: Valerie B. Jarrett, Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama urges us to use our voices

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham speaks with Valerie Jarrett, former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama. This proud Chicagoan, grandmother and former “painfully shy girl” joins in on the discussion to talk about introversion, using your voice and the importance of diversity of voice.

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts…