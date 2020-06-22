HushLoudly: The Introverted Journalist turned Screenwriter

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham talks to Sylvia L. Jones, acclaimed screenwriter, producer and former journalist about her journey from Chicago to Hollywood. After working years at ABC7 Chicago as a tv news producer, Sylvia shares how she switched careers to pursue her dream. She also shares some of the mysteries behind writing for television and movies. Sylvia has written for Showtime’s “The Chi”, OWN’s Cherish the Day”, and most recently for the highly rated Lifetime biopic “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” which was produced by Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Mary J. Blige. Sylvia is currently working on Starz’s spinoff to Power.

For aspiring screenwriters, and anyone interested in learning more about Sylvia’s greatest lessons and advice on taking a leap, join her Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. CT for a Masterclass about her journey. It is sponsored by the Chicago Film Office and hosted by ABC7 Chicago anchor Hosea Sanders. This free event will be available on Facebook Live, but guests must register at: https://facebook.com/events/s/screenwriting-masterclass-sylv/305680730595828/?ti=icl

