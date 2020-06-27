HushLoudly: The Introvert Life Coach

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham talks with Alice Southern, a life coach for introverts and founder of the Introvert Library. In her coaching, Alice empowers clients to find the wisdom that is already within them, in one-on-one or a group format. Her group program, The Empowered Introvert Adventure, starts July 1, 2020, and is facilitated virtually. Interested introverts can register by June 30 at theintrovertlibrary.com.

