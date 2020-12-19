HushLoudly: The Highly Sensitive Person (HSP), High Sensation Seeking (HSS) Introvert and lover of life.

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham speaks with Belinda Johnson Bernhard, the INFP, HSP and HSS whose lifestyle is like no other, as she seeks adventure and change in everything she does. This Lifestyle Entrepreneur and Personal Branding coach talks about how to live authentically as an introvert, as well as about exploring the diverse communities of Chicago.

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts…