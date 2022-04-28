HushLoudly host Jeri Bingham speaks with Chief Corporate Affairs & Engagement Officer for L’Oreal’s North America Zone and founder of its DEI think tank, Quiet Leaders. Matthew DiGirolamo is a communications leader who has dedicated his 20-year career to building brands, advancing the visions, and amplifying the impact of change-making organizations and individuals. Listen in to hear how he empowers introverts and read his Fast Company article The 4 success strategies that helped this introvert climb the corporate ladder.

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts!