Hushloudly host Jeri Bingham speaks with Mary Shapiro, the brain behind Harvard University’s ‘Introverts as Leaders’ professional development course. This course helps an introvert understand their work environment, build their leadership profile and develop strategies for success. Listen in as we talk about introversion, the background for this class, and how to enroll in the next one this fall. Check out the class here or ask my thoughts because I am a proud “graduate” and certificate holder for the completion of this course!

Exploring the incredible world of Introverts!