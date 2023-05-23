HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham speaks with Jenn Granneman, co-author of Sensitive, The Secret Lives of Introverts and the founder of Introvert, Dear, the world’s largest community for introverts. Are you considered a Highly Sensitive Person (HSP) or maybe you aren’t sure? Learn more about this segment of the population, their possible relationship to introverts, and how, as an HSP, you can learn to manage others’ energies while protecting your own. Understand how being an HSP is a gift, and how to manage potential challenges and obstacles. Learn more about Jenn and her books here.

