Hushloudly’s Jeri Bingham speaks with Angela Schenk, founder of The Bold Introvert. Join in on the conversation as two introverts talk about activism, social justice, violence at the U.S. Capitol and more through the lens of introversion.

For more information on Angela go to https://boldintrovert.com/

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.