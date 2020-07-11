HushLoudly: Howard Griffith . . . Leader, Winner, Introvert

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham talks with Howard Griffith, an Emmy award winning sportscaster who is regarded as one of the NFL’s best blocking backs. This Super Bowl Champion who was respected on and off the field during his 10+ year career, is a fierce competitor, leader and proud introvert.

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.

Howard Griffith on the field [courtesy of Howard Griffith and his team]