HushLoudly: Coach and consultant specializing in working with black and women of color introverts

HushLoudly host Jeri Bingham is joined by Keni Dominguez, who helps introverts find clarity and confidence in the workplace, urges us to never deny who we are and to always show up as ourselves. Keni stresses that it’s less about finding the right career and more about figuring out our own personal needs to be successful.

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts…