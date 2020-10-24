HushLoudly: Co-hosts panel discussion on the topic of being Black and introverted in leadership in a two-part series

HushLoudly Podcaster Jeri Bingham, along with Howard Griffith (Big Ten Network), Darrious Hilmon (Chicago State Foundation), Christina Steed (Flowers Communications), and Brenda Williams (Russell Williams Group) share their experiences as introverted leaders who thrive and succeed in predominantly extroverted environments. Learn about the misconceptions and obstacles they’ve encountered as Black introverts and how they’ve overcome them in Part 1 of a panel discussion hosted by HushLoudly and Chicago State Foundation July 30, 2020.

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts…