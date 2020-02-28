Hushloudly: Brenda Williams' New Rules for Success … The path that has been set for others might not be the path for you.

Hushloudly’s Jeri Bingham talks to Brenda Russell Williams who after a career of helping Fortune 100 companies build and position their brands, found a way to use her expertise to help children create an internal compass to help guide them in their lives so they make better choices. Brenda is the founder of Russell Williams Group and myGPS (Guided Personal Story).

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.