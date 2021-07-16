HushLoudly and Chicago State Foundation hosted a virtual panel entitled Ready…or Not So Much: Introverts Return to the Office on June 24, 2021. An insightful panel of introverts discussed the inevitable return to traditional office days and hours after 15 months of working remotely due to COVID-19.
Moderator Jeri Bingham and panelists Christina Steed, Cynthia Pong, Keni Dominguez, Darrious Hilmon, Melanie Sillas and Myers Briggs expert Michael Segovia weighed in about anxiety, concerns, managing expectations, and setting boundaries. Also included was a discussion about negotiations for remote or flexible work while acknowledging and honoring the preferences of introverts. The video can also be viewed here.
HushLoudly and Chicago State Foundation hosted a lively and humorous discussion about introverts returning to the office after the pandemic.
