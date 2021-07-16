HushLoudly and Chicago State Foundation hosted a lively and humorous discussion about introverts returning to the office after the pandemic.

Hush Loudly
Posted: / Updated:

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts…

HushLoudly and Chicago State Foundation hosted a virtual panel entitled Ready…or Not So Much: Introverts Return to the Office on June 24, 2021.  An insightful panel of introverts discussed the inevitable return to traditional office days and hours after 15 months of working remotely due to COVID-19.
Moderator Jeri Bingham and panelists Christina Steed, Cynthia Pong, Keni Dominguez, Darrious Hilmon, Melanie Sillas and Myers Briggs expert Michael Segovia weighed in about anxiety, concerns, managing expectations, and setting boundaries. Also included was a discussion about negotiations for remote or flexible work while acknowledging and honoring the preferences of introverts. The video can also be viewed here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hush Loudly HushLoudly

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories