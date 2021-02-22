Award Winning Director Helps People Share Their Purpose with the World

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham talks with Tricia Brouk, the woman behind Speakers Who Dare, TEDx Lincoln Square, the Big Talk Academy, and other signature programs that help individuals share their stories on the big stage.

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts…