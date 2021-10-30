An opera-trained introvert teaches leaders how to use their speaking voice to communicate more effectively and impactfully

Hush Loudly
HushLoudly’s Jeri Biingham speaks with Margaret Izard Oskoui who created Peacock Voices, a place for people to explore their body’s ability to make noises that properly align with the message they are trying to convey. Peacock Voices uses the artistry of sound to teach leaders how to utilize their speaking voice as a stronger tool for internal and external communications focusing on over 15 unique vocal characteristics, including tone, articulation, and rhythm. Learn more at www.peacockvoices.com

