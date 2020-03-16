“Elton Jim” reacts to Woody Allen’s book publisher succumbing to pressure and celebrity blackmail, plus “COVID-19 mania”

In this 199th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano discusses the recent decision by book publishing house, Hachette, to drop the upcoming Woody Allen autobiography. Due to pressure from employees and Ronan Farrow — Allen’s estranged son — the publisher cowardly decided to support censorship and succumbed to celebrity blackmail. Also in the “Pop Culture Club,” regular contributor, Emily Armanetti’ discusses how COVID-19 hits her hometown of Austin, Texas.
‘Elton Jim’ Turano’s ‘Captain Pod-tastic’