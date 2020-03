In this 200th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano “celebrates” his 200th episode by discussing the “new normal” the world has adopted during the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Are we prepared or capable of thinking of others rather than ourselves? And given this year’s difficulties right from the start, Jim proposes in December, we gather the United Nations and declare a 2020 “do-over.” Give 2020 another chance!

