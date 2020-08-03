“Elton Jim” marvels at workmen’s artistry and elegance of demolishing his driveway

In this 219th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano marvels at the artistry of workmen removing the concrete slabs of his driveway — like Picassso painting a canvas. 

“Elton Jim” Turano’s “Captain Pod-tastic” is an hour-long weekly podcast that features Jim Turano discussing and commenting on a variety of topics in the news in a style that only he can, as well as sharing the frequent and hilarious “misadventures” of his personal life. (Click for more.)
