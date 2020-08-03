“Elton Jim” marvels at workmen’s artistry and elegance of demolishing his driveway

In this 219th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano marvels at the artistry of workmen removing the concrete slabs of his driveway — like Picassso painting a canvas.
‘Elton Jim’ Turano’s ‘Captain Pod-tastic’
by: jasminecooperwgnPosted: / Updated:
In this 219th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano marvels at the artistry of workmen removing the concrete slabs of his driveway — like Picassso painting a canvas.
‘Elton Jim’ Turano’s ‘Captain Pod-tastic’