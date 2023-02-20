In this 352nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano expresses his shock and respect for the Springsteen fan website, Backstreets.com, deciding to cease operation due to the Springsteen concert ticket fiasco and betrayal.
‘Elton Jim’ has great respect for Backstreets.com ceasing due to Springsteen’s fan fiasco
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
‘Elton Jim’ Turano’s ‘Captain Pod-tastic’