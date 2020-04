In this 205th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano discusses new routines during a COVID-19 shutdown, including doing projects around the house, looking out the windows more often, and NOT snooping but “inquisitively observing” what the neighbors are up to. Also, there is no such thing as a “desert” island! He explains.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction