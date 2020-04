In this 203rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano remembers a more innocent time -- a month ago -- when the only "zoom" people knew was the old 1970s PBS kid's show, and there was no such thing as "Tiger King." He also pays tribute to a Coronavirus victim, the great singer/songwriter, and Chicago's own, John Prine, who passed away last week.