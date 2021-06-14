“Elton Jim” explores how “Masks Off” means “Hygiene On”

Elton Jim’s Captain Pod-tastic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this 264th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explains how now that we’re taking off our masks, we’ll have to return to good hygiene from the nose down.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

‘Elton Jim’ Turano’s ‘Captain Pod-tastic’
CaptainPodtastic

“Elton Jim” Turano’s “Captain Pod-tastic” is an hour-long weekly podcast that features Jim Turano discussing and commenting on a variety of topics in the news in a style that only he can, as well as sharing the frequent and hilarious “misadventures” of his personal life. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories