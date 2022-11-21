In this 339th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explains the backstory of Elton John’s historic 1975 concerts at Dodger Stadium, and wonders how he’ll react while attending Elton’s return to the venue for his final U.S. concerts.
‘Elton Jim’ anticipates attending Elton John’s upcoming historic concerts at Dodger Stadium
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
‘Elton Jim’ Turano’s ‘Captain Pod-tastic’