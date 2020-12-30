ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Is Bringing in The New Year LIVE with “The Jungle Show”

Billy Gibbons – The Jungle Show

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and ZZ Top Frontman Billy F Gibbons joins Dane Neal to talk about “The Jungle Show” coming to you live on New Years Eve. Hear as Billy previews this year’s show streaming live from Antone’s in Austin Texas with band mates Jimmie Vaughan, Chris Layton, Sue Foley and Mike Flanigan. Listen as Billy fills us in on the excitement for the 6th Jungle show and the bright future of live music and so much more coming in 2021. To be a part of all the action New Years Eve go to www.Jungleshow.tv.

