Food Network superstar Guy Fieri joins Dane Neal and shares his first experience in Chicago with our local life changing delicacy the “Italian Beef”. This never before aired audio is from early on in his Diners Drive in and Dives days on a visit to Chicago shooting the hit show. Hear how Guy was blown away when visiting local spots, shared it with his crew and learned to make it is own, having it dipped and with peppers…Happy National Italian Beef Day!!

Chicago Italian Beef dipped with giardiniera – photo Dane Neal/WGN Radio