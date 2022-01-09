Wrestling’s Cayden Henschel, winning on the mat and in the media

Wisconsin State Champion and current UW Parkside Wrestler Cayden Henschel joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear how Cayden turned his wrestling journey into a YouTube phenomenon, now taking over 100,000 dedicated subscribers and millions of views along with during his high school and college career. Listen as Cayden shares the inspiration and motivation for what he does and the realization of how his social media now extends far beyond himself and is bringing many more people to wrestling. Cayden talks about the importance of friends and family, staying close to home for his current chapter at UW Parkside and excitement for what’s next, both online and on the mat. For more information on Cayden Henschel and to get in on all the action with his videos, posts, education and entertainment, be sure to follow him on Instagram @CaydenHenschel and on YouTube at https://youtube.com/c/CaydenHenschelvlogs
