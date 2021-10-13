World BBQ Champion Pitmaster Scottie Johnson heads back to The Jack with The BBQ Bus

Chicago’s all time greatest competition cook and World Champion Pitmaster Scottie Johnson joins WGN radio’s Dane Neal during this year’s Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational BBQ. Hear as Scottie shares memories of winning the world’s most prestigious BBQ contest with the Cancer Sucks Chicago BBQ team 15 year’s ago in Lynchburg. Listen as Scottie talks about what makes The Jack special, unique and the crown jewel of World Championships. Hear about the lifelong friendships made through BBQ and the true fraternity that is the champions of The Jack. Scottie shares his connection and support for the only team representing the Chicago area this year in the Hollow with local favorites, multi-time contest Grand Champions and Elmhurst’s very own “The BBQ Bus”. 

