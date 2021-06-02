William Byron, NASCAR & Iracing Take To The Streets of Sweet Home Chicago TONIGHT!

Driver of the #24 Chevy Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series, William Byron joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as William shares the Iracing phenomenon and how his path to racing stardom went through the virtual route. Listen as William fills us in on the race in Chicago and iconic places and landmarks that we will see on the racing broadcast. This race is a collaboration between both City of Chicago and NASCAR leadership and should be a preview of the real thing on Chicago Street someday soon. For more information check out Nascar.com and see it all (virtually) LIVE on FS1 at 7pm central time!

