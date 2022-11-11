NEWTON, IA – JULY 23: NTT IndyCar series driver Will Power poses for a photo with the Firestone Firehawk after wining the pole award for both the HY-VEE DEALS.COM 250 and the HY-VEE Salute To Farmers races on July 22, 2022 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2-time IndyCar Series Champion Will Power joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Will shares excitement after winning his second IndyCar Championship, to add to his Indy 500 win and the all-time record for pole positions. Will fills us in on the confidence this season and predictions for success by his wife and support from sponsors and Team Penske. Will is hoping for some much-needed rest this off-season and finally a first trip home in 3 years to see his father and family back in Australia. For more information on everything Will Power and Team Penske, check out https://www.teampenske.com/drivers/index.cfm/3193/Will_Power