Verizon 200 at the Brickyard LIVE on WGN Radio

President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway Doug Boles joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Doug shares anticipation and excitement for the only event in racing to bring the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and the IndyCar Series to the same track on the same weekend. Listen as Doug talks about races Saturday and Sunday for the fully open Brickyard Weekend and how kids 15 and under are free to enjoy all the action!

For information on schedules tickets and more go to www.IMS.com and Listen to the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 LIVE right here on WGN Radio.

And for events, recipes, cocktails and more for the “Official Tequila of Raceday” go to www.elbandidoyankee.com