Vince Davis helps homeowners and people be prepared for the new year and beyond

One of America’s leading voices in emergency and disaster preparedness, Vince Davis joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Vince shares the challenges here and around the country as disasters of all kinds are happening coast to coast with more frequency and severity. Listen as Vince talks about things listeners can do to be prepared and ready for emergencies, and some new products on the horizon in the home sector. For more information on all things Vince Davis and his recommended readings, his writings, events and more be sure to check out www.preparednessmatters.net
Dane Neal
