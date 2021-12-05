Urban Youth Racing School brings NASCAR’s biggest stars, students and STEM together at the track

NASCAR great Jeff Gordon with Dane Neal at Phoenix Raceway – all photos by Dane Neal

Michelle Martin of Philadelphia’s Urban Youth Racing School joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Michelle shares the excitement of students being at the track for the recent NASCAR Championship Weekend in Phoenix. Listen as Michelle talks about the valuable connections with racing and science and how their programs are bringing more fans and diversity to racing along with valuable education. Hear about the ways the school has partnered with Chevrolet, NASCAR and some of it’s greatest stars over the years like, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson. Michelle talks about amazing the experience of being with Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon at the sold out race weekend and importance of support by Chevrolet and Jim Campbell as the Urban Youth Racing School cheers Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports to the Championship. For more information on the programs, events and good things in the works, including potential expansion to more cities and maybe even Chicago, be sure to check out https://linktr.ee/UYRS