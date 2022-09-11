INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 31: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, celebrates with his girlfriend, Alexa De Leon and son Beau at the yard of bricks after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Driver of the #8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tyler talks about the great season so far and getting dialed in during the playoffs. Tyler shares thoughts about the ongoing team news and confidence in his racing no matter what happens off the track. Listen as Tyler talks about excitement for the Chicago Street race next year and shares his family’s roots in Illinois. This week and for September 11th, Tyler talks about supporting veterans and how “Team Red, White and Blue” (RWB) will be on his car in Kansas as he starts from the pole in the Hollywood Casino 400. For more information on all things Tyler Reddick, follow him on social media and at https://www.rcrracing.com/drivers/tyler-reddick/ for more information on the important work supporting our Veterans go to https://about.teamrwb.org/

