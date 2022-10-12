World Champion Pitmaster and BBQ Hall of Famer Tuffy Stone joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tuffy shares his culinary career that has taken him from classic roots to the top of competition BBQ and beyond, to books and TV. Listen as Tuffy tells us about the special place The Jack has in the BBQ World for him as a multi time Champion and for Pitmasters, teams and fans everywhere as the smoke rolls in the hollow. Tuffy fills us in on the magic coming up with events and history making cooks with BBQ’s best in the shadow of the distillery in Lynchburg for the legendary spirit Jack Daniel’s. For more information on books, new products, projects and all things Tuffy, check out https://tuffystone.com/

