Multiple motorsport superstar and the man behind the Nitro Circus, Travis Pastrana joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear Travis share “bucket list” dreams of Daytona and the combination of fans, sponsors and legendary partners in place to pull it off. Listen as Travis talks about team 23XI as perfect partners and how Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan are helping to bring this opportunity to both race AND win, to life. Travis shares his appreciation for NASCAR growing up and excitement to add the Great American Race to his trophy case. For more information on all his races, events and more check out www.TravisPastrana.com