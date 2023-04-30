IndyCar superstar and Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan joins Dane Neal in WGN Radio. Hear as Tony talk about bittersweet excitement for his final Indy 500 and popularity of the series and sport in 2023. Listen as Tony talks about the groundbreaking CW and Vice television series “100 Days to Indy” starting this week. Tony fills us in about the unique perspective fans will see about the lives of racing’s biggest personalities and moments, on track, at home and behind the scenes. For more information on the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and more, go to www.ims.com

This race weekend make it #TequilaAtTheTrack with El Bandido Yankee, the Official Tequila of Raceday at www.elbandidoyankee.com