Head Marketing and Media for Porsche North America, Tom Moore joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio, live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Listen as Tom shares excitement for the fest, great racing on track and cool activities and activations for Porsche fans of all ages. Hear as Tom fills us in on racing legend Jeff Gordon being in on the track action and IMSA coming back to legendary IMS in 2023. For more information on all things Porsche Sports Car Together Fest, including times, tickets and more go to https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/at-the-track/porsche

