Blake Thelen and NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron with Slinger Super Speedway’s Todd Thelen

Owner and “Driving Force” of Slinger Super Speedway, Todd Thelen joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Todd shares anticipation for maybe the biggest and best Slinger Nationals ever coming up next week. Listen as Todd fills us in on amazing drivers in on the action, like all-time great Derek Thorn from California, NASCAR Cup Series stars William Byron and Wisconsin’s legendary Matt Kenseth along with Camping World Truck Series stars Ty Majeski, Derek Kraus, Johnny Sauter and more. Todd shares excitement for not only the racing but new events for fans including the El Bandido Yankee Green Flag Kick Off Party on Monday evening, driver signings and meet & greets and a global pay per view audience along with the full stands of racing fans. Stay tuned for the (over 21) winner celebrating (responsibly) with El Bandido Yankee Tequila after Slinger Nationals AND with fans all weekend long in Wisconsin. For more information on tickets, events, schedules and more go to https://slingersuperspeedway.com/ and for #TequilaAtTheTRACK with the “Official Tequila of Raceday” be sure to check out www.elbandidoyankee.com