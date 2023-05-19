2023 NHRA, Gatornationals

Springfield native and NHRA Funny Car star Tim Wilkerson joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tim talks about great support from friends and fans that this Illinois based race team has seen over the years and excitement to get back to one of the top facilities in racing. Listen as Tim shares appreciation for long time local sponsors like Levi, Ray & Shoup and great new supporters with Scag Power Equipment. See Tim and all the stars of the NHRA this weekend at Route 66 Raceway and for information, schedules and the tickets that are ALL Pit Passes check out www.nhra.com

