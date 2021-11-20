BBQ star and Shake N Bake Pitmaster Tim Scheer joins Dane Neal live in Dallas during the World Food Championships. Hear as Tim talks about the legendary Blues Hog founder Bill Arnold and the sauce that made so many champions in the sport. Tim shares the personality of Bill and the amazing ways he always connected with friends, fans and the BBQ family. Listen as Tim talks about taking Blues Hog in directions that would make Bill proud and fans happy with favorite sauces, rubs and lump charcoal sold nation wide.
For more information on all the Blues Hog products and places to get online or go to near you check out https://blueshog.com
Tim Scheer Shares best BBQ memories with Bill Arnold and the bright future of Blues Hog
BBQ star and Shake N Bake Pitmaster Tim Scheer joins Dane Neal live in Dallas during the World Food Championships. Hear as Tim talks about the legendary Blues Hog founder Bill Arnold and the sauce that made so many champions in the sport. Tim shares the personality of Bill and the amazing ways he always connected with friends, fans and the BBQ family. Listen as Tim talks about taking Blues Hog in directions that would make Bill proud and fans happy with favorite sauces, rubs and lump charcoal sold nation wide.