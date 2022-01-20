Tim Scheer brings the BBQ League and Blues Hog to the Hula Bowl, NFL greats and tequila tailgate

Pitmaster Tim Scheer with NFL Hall of Famers Marcus Allen and Tim Brown

World Championship Pitmaster and the man behind team Shake N Bake and so many BBQ brands, Tim Scheer joins Dane Neal live from Orlando. Hear as Tim talks about the collaboration with El Bandido Yankee for the BBQ and Tequila tailgate and the great personalities from the NFL, college football, MLB and NHL in on the celebrations leading up to the game. Listen as Tim shares his love for the BBQ community and excitement for events coming up with NASCAR, the Indy 500 and more…bringing the best meats from Marble Ridge Farms, Sauces and rubs from Blues Hog and cooking it all on the Gateway Drums. Stay tuned for more action, events and tequila at www.ElBandidoYankee.com and for all things Tim Scheer www.thebbqleague.com is a great place to start.

Hula Bowl tailgate, BBQ and El Bandido at golf outing and Tim Scheer with Jim Bob Morris

