World Champion Pitmaster Tim Scheer joins Dane Neal live on WGN Radio. Hear as Tim talks about the recent El Bandido BBQ SmokeDown with NASCAR at World Wide Technology Raceway, winning both the “Taco and Tequila Challenge” and the BBQ SmokeDown People’s Choice Rib Championship and the overall excitement of everything since winning the Grand Championship at Memphis in May. Listen as Tim previews the upcoming and highly anticipated Tailgate N’ Tallboys Music Festival, happening in Bloomington, IL and bringing some of the biggest names in Country Music like Morgan Wallen, Brantley Gilbert, Chase Rice and many more together in one place for three days of fans, food, festivities and Country stars. For those attending the festival, be sure to stop by the El Bandido Yankee Tequila and Blues Hog area for samples and exclusive merchandise and to meet Tim Scheer and El Bandido Yankee founder Jim Bob Morris during the events. For more information on Blues Hog sauces, rubs and the BBQ Choice of Champions go to www.BluesHog.com

And for events with Bandidos and BBQ, recipes and great summer cocktails with the Tequila that’s “So Smooth it’s Criminal” check out www.elbandidoyankee.com