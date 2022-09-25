Fans experiencing the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee

Tim McCormick from the Harley Davidson museum joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tim shares excitement for events that bring fans to the museum and Milwaukee from around the world. Listen as Tim gives the background on this 120 year old beloved brand and what visitors and Harley fans will experience in the expansive, interactive and immersive “campus” that is the Harley Davidson museum. Come for the day (or two) and enjoy unlimited visuals, exhibits, souvenirs, food and leave with an education and experience like no other while in Milwaukee. For more information on exhibits, tickets, travel and more go to https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum.html