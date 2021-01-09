The “Week Of BBQ LOVE” with Steve Krass at Steamboat BBQ and More!

Steve Krass make his way to some of the great BBQ spots in Chicagoland as part of the Wannemakers “Week Of BBQ Love” kicking of 2021. Hear as Steve talks about his efforts to support area restaurants and raise awareness at the same time. Listen as we go live to Steamboat BBQ in Wheaton and talk with owner and Pitmaster John Bovinette. Hear as John shares the challenges of running the restaurant during the pandemic, keeping fans happy with both carryout and curbside and looking forward to welcoming diners and winning competitions in 2021. For more information on the great food going on in Wheaton check out https://www.steamboatque.com/ AND for the full recap on the adventures at Steamboat, Smoque BBQ, Uncle Bubs and MORE during the Wannemakers Week of BBQ Love, follow on Facebook at Wannemakers BBQ and Smoke Supply Group at:https://www.facebook.com/groups/2192512374384792/?ref=share
Dane Neal